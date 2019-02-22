CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Back in 2006, Cal Tech professor Mike Brown and his team convinced the International Astronomical Union that Pluto was wrongfully classified as a planet. Instead, it was dubbed a dwarf planet in the Kiper Belt, which did something out of this world.
The decision literally rewrote history books.
“It’s too small and part of a huge population of debris that’s more or less like it,” said Brown, “It’s not a giant planet that really matters that much in the solar system.”
Though he says he’s received a lot of negative backlash for his involvement, it seems there are plenty of people on his side Thursday on Clemson’s campus. Brown was visiting, and he gave a special presentation on why it’s no longer a planet.
Several in attendance say they don’t miss the “little guy.”
“To be quite honest,” said student Jillian Milanes, “I don’t think I really had any personal opinions about it. I think it’s really cool as a scientist that someone was able to look at it again and debunk it.”
Brown also believed there could be a new planet out there that is dubbed planet nine, the number formerly held by Pluto.
“We now think there is an actual ninth planet,” said Brown, “out at the even further edges of the solar system. If you would’ve asked me 5 years ago, I would’ve thought it was crazy.”
Don't get galactically giddy just yet about a name for this rumored planet; he said he will not name it until he finds it.
