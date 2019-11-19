Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate residents will soon have the chance to be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live.
The Price is Right's touring show will be coming to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on April 25, 2020.
The event will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
The Price is Right Live is an interactive stage show gives fans the chance to win prizes including appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. For more than 14 years, the show has played to sold out audiences and given away more than $12 million in prizes.
Contestants will have a chance to play games like Cliffhanger, Plinko, The Big Wheel and even take part in the Showcase showdown.
No ticket is necessary to play, but a ticket is required to see the show live. Anyone interested in becoming a contestant is asked to arrive to the registration area near the venue box office three hours prior to show time.
Organizers say a ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being picked to play.
Tickets go on sale November 22 at 10:00 a.m.
Click here for ticket information, or here for more on The Price is Right Live.
