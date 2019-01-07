SANTA CLARA, CA (FOX Carolina) – Clemson and Alabama battle for a fourth time with a CFP national championship on the line Monday.
The Tigers met the Crimson Tide at Levi’s Stadium to determine which team would become the first since the 1800s to go 15-0 in a single season.
If Clemson wins, it will be the team’s third national championship victory, and second with Dabo Swinney as head coach.
The Tigers defeated Alabama in 2018 to earn their second national championship. The program’s first shot at national glory came in 1981.
Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
Refresh this story for updates throughout the game.
