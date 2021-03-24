RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office added some new members in February when three K-9s joined the team.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says that the K-9s, Kilo (handler Cpl. Wilmer Chavez-Perez), Dabo (handler Dep. Cody McIntyre) and Koda (handler Sgt. Frank Lancaster), were trained at Astro Kennels and recently graduated.
The three K-9s have been on active duty since February 1, 2021.
Sherrif Chris Francis said in a press release, “I appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Timken Company in providing funding which allows the Sheriff’s Office the ability to acquire (3) canines, to better serve the citizens of Rutherford County.”
The K-9s are replacing the three K-9's that recently retired from active duty.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says The Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio awarded them a grant to purchase the three canines.
