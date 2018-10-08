Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says that S.C. residents should monitor Hurricane Michael, which could affect many parts of the state after making landfall along the Gulf Coast.
Forecasters with the NWS and the National Hurricane Center believe South Carolina could experience periods of heavy rain, strong wind gusts, torandoes, and storm surge due to Hurricane Michael with the greatest impacts beginning this Wednesday.
SCEMD director Kim Stenson said, “The exact location and the severity of what Hurricane Michael does to our state will depend on its intensity. Given the uncertainty of the storm’s strength and path as it approaches South Carolina, residents need to have their personal emergency plans ready to go just in case we need to take safety precautions later in the week.”
Residents can download the SC Emergency Manager mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx
The official 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish at scemd.org.
