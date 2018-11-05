Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday marks the launch of The Salvation Army of Greenville's Angel Tree program.
The program provides assistance to over 2,500 children in the Upstate ages 12 and younger.
Applications are still being accepted through November 16 on the Toys for Tots website. Parents can register for Christmas assistance there and will need the following:
- DSS household summary and photo ID of the person applying or
- Income eligibility (provide verification of income and expenses for past month; your eligibility will be calculated based on what you provide) and photo ID of person applying.
After applying for Angel Tree, families submit their children's clothing sizes and wish lists to be listed on tags for distribution. Those wishing to adopt Angel Tree Tags can contact The Salvation Army at 864-235-4803 or by visiting HAywood Mall after November 16.
Angel Tree gifts in Greenville County should be returned to the Angel Tree Kiosk at Haywood Mall or the Christmas Warehouse at the Greenville Convention Center by Monday December 10.
The Salvation Army will receive, sort, and organize gifts, which will then be distributed to parents on December 19.
On November 30, from 5-9 p.m. the Salvation Army will formally kick off Angel Tree at Haywood Mall's Ultimate Holiday Kick Off. They will be serving hot chocolate, running a toy drive with a gift card giveaway and more.
“The Salvation Army seeks to bring hope and joy to those in need every day of the year,” says Major Pete Costas, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee. “But at Christmas time, we try to bring extra joy to the lives of children in need as they open presents on Christmas morning. I ask the community to join us in our mission by adopting an angel and giving a child a Merry Christmas.”
For more information about Angel Tree in Pickens and Oconee Counties, call the Pickens Service Center at 864-855-7198 and the Oconee Service Center at 864-882-1160.
