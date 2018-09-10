Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina)
The Salvation Army of Spartanburg wants to announce that registration for their annual Angel Tree program is opening Monday, September 10 and runs through September 28.
The program helps provide Christmas presents to those families who are in financial need with children ages 0-12.
Registration will be held September 10-28, 2018 at the Salvation Army Social Services Office, located at 1529 John B. White Sr. Boulevard. in Spartanburg. Hours for registration will be from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. daily.
Applicants must bring the following:
- Picture ID (for yourself). You must be the parent or have proof you are the legal guardian.
- Proof of income for everyone in household.
- One (1) ID for EACH child being registered that shows their date of birth (current Medicaid card, birth certificate, shot records, or school records). This can also be proof that you are the parent or legal guardian, if your name is on it.
- Proof of Spartanburg County address. If different from picture ID address, bring a recent bill with your name and current address on it.
The Salvation Army request that applicants NOT bring children to registration. Parents may only sign up for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program if they have not registered for assistance with any other program.
For more information, please contact Lt. Katie Tate at The Salvation Army, 864-576-6670
