(FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Education Lottery said a jackpot-winning MegaMillions ticket was sold in Simpsonville!
The S.C. Education Lottery has said the winning ticket was sold at the KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville.
According to lottery officials, one MegaMillions jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina for the drawing on Oct. 23.
The jackpot is worth nearly $1.6 billion.
The jackpot has been rolling since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared a $543 million prize. It was a staggering 26 draws before a jackpot winning ticket was produced.
In addition to the jackpot winner here in South Carolina, the sales frenzy produced 36 second prize tickets. Two of those winners, one in Texas and one of four second prize tickets in Florida included the optional megaplier, so those tickets are worth $3 million each.
In North Carolina 2 tickets were worth $1 million dollars.
The winning numbers are: 05-28-62-65-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3.
As of Thursday the winner had not come forward. Officials did not know if the winner was a single person or a group.
The SC Education Lottery's Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper had this advice for the big winner:
“We want you to take a deep breath, and before you come forward to claim the prize, sign the back of the ticket, secure the ticket in a safe location and seek council from a trusted financial planner, CPA, or lawyer."
South Carolina does not require jackpot winners to publicly announce their winnings.
The winner must also decide whether to
take the lump-sum cash option of approximately $878 million or the annuity, the full $1.5 billion jackpot amount paid out in yearly payments over 29 years
Didn't win the jackpot? No need to be discouraged, there were five $10k winning tickets sold in SC, 131 $500 winning tickets and 322 $200 winning tickets.
Winners have 180 days to collect lottery winnings.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states across the U.S.
Officials said the KC Mart will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.
KC Mart owner CJ Patel said he started "shaking" when he received the call from the lottery office around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Friday's drawing will now be reset to $40 million.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.