COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — The South Carolina State Fair will look much different this year. The nonprofit said 2020 will see the first-ever free, Drive-Through S.C. State Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 21.
“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” said General Manager Nancy Smith in a news release. “Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment.”
Fairgoers will experience unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts and culture — all from the comfort and safety of their cars, Smith said. People will also be able to purchase fair food at the end.
“The Drive-Through State Fair is going to give folks a snippet of the fair they’ve known their entire lives,” added Smith. “It will certainly look different, but we look forward to sharing this gift with the community. It will truly be a year like no other.”
Rides, however, will not be a part of this year’s fair experience.
Learn more at www.scstatefair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.