The South Carolina Emergency Management Department wants you to remember that including your pets in your emergency plan is essential.
They have provided some important tips for before, during and after a hurricane.
Before:
- Evacuate with your pet outside the evacuation zone.
- Have a cage/carrier for each pet
- Counties may have temporary emergency shelters for pets, the S.C. Emergency manager mobile app and SCEMD.org will list open shelters
- Make sure you have your pets micro-chipped and ID tags on collars. Have photos of yourself with the animals to prove ownership in case you're separated.
- Have copies of all your pets immunizations
- Maintain a go kit for each pet that includes, carriers, food (at least 3 days), leashes, harnesses, bowls, meds, and water.
During:
- It's important to remember that in the immediate post-landfall period, the focus of emergency workers will be human safety. When time allows, there will be personal trained in animal emergencies to assist emergency workers with animal needs. Information about options for assistance will be available from SCEMD by news briefings, and phone hotlines.
After:
- If your pet is lost, contact your vet, animal care/control organization, and county and state emergency managers who can help you search lists and databases of animals that have been found and sheltered during the hurricane.
- Familiar scents and landmarks may be different after a hurricane. Your pet may become confused and lost.
- Watch animals closely. Behavior of your pets may change after an emergency. Normally quiet and friendly pets may become aggressive or defensive. Leash dogs and place them in a fenced yard with access to shelter and water.
