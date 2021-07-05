NOTE: Investigators initially said they were looking for O'Donald after a suspect fled a traffic stop on Martin School Road on Tuesday, but have since said O'Donald was not the suspect involved in that incident.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pickens County Deputies continue to search for the gunman who they say fired shots at deputies during a pursuit yesterday.
SLED announced today that the suspect's name is Christopher Lee O'Donald.
On Monday, Deputies said they tried to stop a Chevrolet Avalanche around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 183 near Highway 130. The traffic stop was because of suspicious behavior in a Wells Fargo parking lot, according to deputies.
The pursuit eventually moved into Pickens County. O'Donald drove at excessive speeds, disregarded a stop sign and passed vehicles on a double yellow line, according to deputies.
During the pursuit, O'Donald stopped their vehicle and began to fire shots at deputies. The gunshots came from what appeared to be some form of a rifle, according to deputies. The gunfire disabled the deputy's vehicle, but nobody was harmed.
Deputies said they returned fire on the suspect, but they continued to flee.
Pickens County Deputies then went to the location and O'Donald ran to Jamison Road near Freedom Forest Drive. The Pickens County Sherriff's Office is currently searching for O'Donald.
Deputies said O'Donald is a white man wearing a dark shirt. He has facial hair and either black or brown hair, according to deputies.
SLED was requested to investigate the shots fired at deputies. The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while SLED investigates, per the Sheriff's Office policy.
No evidence shows that O'Donald was injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.