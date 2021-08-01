Search for Jermaine West's Body.jpg

Crews on scene searching for the body of Jermain West (FOX Carolina, August 1, 2021)
Search for Jermaine West's body

Crews on scene searching for the body of Jermain West (FOX Carolina, August 1, 2021)

WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crews were on scene searching for the body of Jermain West on Saturday near Highway 146 in Woodruff.

They were out in the area for about two hours today but were unable to find anything, according to those helping with the search. 

We sat down with West's family earlier this year to talk about their ongoing search to find his body. 

Shale Remien speaks with the family as they open up with more details including his aunt who witnessed the shooting and the last person to see him alive.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.