NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A squirrel in North Charleston has made his official prediction for the winner of the 2020 presidential election in November.
Owners of the squirrel, ChrisChris, said they placed 10 nuts in two separate bowls that had each candidate's name attached to it. Whichever one ChrisChris ate the most hazelnuts out of will be determined the winner.
The owners said this will be the first election that ChrisChris will participate in. Their first squirrel, Gnocchi the Squirrel, was the original participant, but he recently passed away at the age of 16.
After munching a little from each bowl, ChrisChris decided that President Trump will win another four years in office.
The owners said she hopes everyone who sees ChrisChris voting will be encouraged to also vote in this year's election.
Stay tuned to see if ChrisChris made the correct decision on Nov. 3.
