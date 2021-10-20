WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon is facing a contempt charge from Congress after he refused to cooperate with a House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. But it’s the Justice Department that decides what happens next. As the House readies a Thursday vote on whether to hold Bannon in contempt and send the charge to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, there’s still uncertainty about whether the government will prosecute at all despite Democratic demands for action. The ultimate outcome of the case could also have far-reaching effects on Congress’ ability to call witnesses and demand information.
