SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) says they have ended the boil advisory that was put into effect yesterday
The SJWD says that a Bacteriological analysis confirmed that the water is safe to consume.
According to the SJWD, the advisory was intended for residents on Pearson Town rd., from Bethany Church Rd. to Gas Plant Rd., and Pearson St.
The SJWD adds that they issued the advisory because of a broken water main in the area.
