Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today in Greenville, city officials and event partners unveiled a new logo and rebranding for the TD Saturday Market presented by Prisma Health.
On May 4, the market will be opening for it's 17 season with a record 80 vendors on hand. The market focuses on bringing farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, seafood and other specialty foods to downtown Greenville each week.
Vendors returning to this year's market include: Bake Room, Beechwood Farms, Bellews Market, Greenbrier Farms, Sixteen Acre Wood, Merciful Hearts Farm, Swamp Rabbit Café & Grocery and The Happy Berry.
Parents attending the markets with children can also take advantage of the Spuds and Sprouts program which educates children about healthy eating while engaging them in fun activities.
Organizers say this year's market have several events scheduled included:
Lowes Foods Front Porch
May 4 – October 26
- Live Music: 8 a.m. – Noon
- Spuds & Sprouts presented by Prisma Health: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Cooking Demonstrations: 10:30 a.m.
- *Visit www.saturdaymarketlive.com for specific details
Penske Touch-a-Truck Day
June 1
- 8 a.m. – Noon
- The free event will feature various vehicles, including large trucks and heavy equipment from the City’s Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, as well as commercial and industrial companies.
Autumn Harvest
October 26
- 8 a.m. – Noon
- The TD Saturday Market Autumn Harvest will offer an assortment of seasonal produce, gourmet foods and colorful flowers from over 40 different market vendors. The market will also feature a morning filled with special events, including children’s trick-or-treating and a costume contest.
Holiday Market
December 14
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- The Holiday Market is a new addition this season. Market-goers can enjoy shopping for a wide variety of seasonal produce and gift products from their favorite vendors and grab a bite to eat from participating food trucks.
