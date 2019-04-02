Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, April 27, the Greenville Humane Society will be hosting the 8th annual Mutt Strut, the largest dog-friendly race in the southeast.
The event, sponsored by Papa John's, raises money to benefit the Greenville Humane Society will begin at 8:30 a.m. at 550 South Main Street in front of Halls Chophouse and lead runners on a two-mile course passing the Reedy River and Flour Field.
After the race is over, the festivities are just beginning when the Mutt Market Festival and After-Party will be hosted on South Main Street between the Army Navy Store and Mary's Cottage. The celebrations will include caricature artists, face painters and sponsor tents offering giveaways.
The Greenville Humane Society has a goal of raising $50,000 this year. Proceeds raised will go to support the daily medical, food and needs of the animals cared for by the non-profit organization and participants are encouraged to raise funds as part of the race.
Registration for the event is limited and participants are encouraged to sign up in advance as organizers expect to close registration before the event. The race fee is $35 per person with discounted fees available for children. Dogs are not required to join the fun.
To register or for more information about the race day events such as parking or course maps click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.