COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, joined by other state officials, held a media briefing Monday to update on the state's preparations ahead of potential landfall by Hurricane Dorian later in the week.
McMaster says that though the storm is expected to have downgraded to a Category 2 by the time it reaches waters off the South Carolina coast, it should still be considered a very destructive and deadly storm.
"If you're in the evacuation zones - the time to leave is now," the governor said.
Sunday, McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for nine coastal counties - choosing to be safe rather than sorry.
The evacuations meant officials with SCDPS and SCDOT, along with Highway Patrol, were out early Monday morning preparing for lane reversals. Those vacationing or living on the coast were escorted by troopers from I-526 in Charleston to Columbia along I-26.
"Lane reversals going smoothly," officials said. Though the process was due to start at noon, officials noticed a large increase in traffic earlier in the morning, and decided to proceed ahead of time.
"[Waiting] would've created more traffic, so we got things rolling early," McMaster said.
As far as getting crews to areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, officials say they're prepared and ready. National Guard officials say they may have resources go out to affected areas, or see resources come in depending on the storm.
Unfortunately, evacuations typically mean an uptick in crime. SC officials say they're working with local authorities to amp up security and law enforcement presence in an attempt to halt any break-ins or burglaries.
Officials had a message for those who do attempt to commit a crime:"You will be arrested and you will go to jail."
Though the storm isn't estimated to near the Carolinas until later in the week - late Wednesday, early Thursday - McMaster says he'd rather be safe than sorry.
"Anytime we issue order or take these measures, its to protect the people," he said.
As is custom during any hurricane season, gasoline is in high demand.
During Monday's news conference, officials say the state's fuel supply is "in good shape."
Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 4 storm, slowly making its way through the Bahamas.
