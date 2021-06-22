GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Varsity announced it is closing the doors of its Athens location on its Facebook page on Monday, June 21.
The restaurant has been opened in Athens since 1964. It first opened on College Avenue before moving to the now closed location on West Broad Street.
The restaurant said this in a post on their Facebook page:
"We are incredibly grateful for the many years of support from our customers in Athens and we look forward to serving them again soon at a new location in the Athens area."
