GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of the legendary rock band The Who and co-founder of national nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA), will visit and tour the new Hawkins Family Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Center at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.
The new AYA cancer unit at St. Francis Downtown is a place where teens and young adults (15-40 years old) can receive “uniform support, treatment and care in a program and setting designed specifically for them,” the hospital said in a news release. “In many hospitals, teens and young adults often receive care in pediatric wards or with older adults in general cancer facilities. This new unit helps bridge the gap.”
The unit includes four patient rooms, a nurse’s station, an open concept lounge with kitchen, an exercise area, and a family bathroom. It offers a “comprehensive, community-based program focused on coordinating care and improving clinical trial access of AYA patients in the Upstate.”
