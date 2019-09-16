FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Roger Daltrey of The Who performs on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif. Daltrey told NME for a story published online on March 29, 2017 that "a dead dog" would have beaten Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)