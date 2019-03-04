COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced Monday that the winner of the $1.5 billion Jackpot from the October 23, 2018 Mega Millions drawing has come forward to collect the massive prize.
Officials said the winner, a South Carolinian, chose to remain anonymous and has selected the cash option for a one-time $877,784,124 payout, which is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.
The lottery commission said the winner has obtained Jason Kurland of New York, who is known as the "lottery lawyer," to handle the payment process and act as a spokesperson.
Kurland's office said a news conference is being planned for sometime next week.
SC Education lottery officials said the winner has been marveling at each decision made on the morning the ticket was purchased, including one act of kindness that may have been responsible for the life-changing jackpot win.
The winner reportedly allowed another Mega Millions player to go ahead of him at the KC Mart on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville before purchasing that winning quick-pick ticket.
The KC Mart in Simpsonville will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket and the state of South Carolina will receive $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner.
KC Mart owner CJ Patel spoke after the news was announced Monday. He admitted he does now know which customer was the winner, but said he's very happy for that person.
"I’m really happy for him. It’s a lot of money," Patel said. "It made his life, and he can make many other people’s lives now too.”
Patel said he's hopeful his store will be the purchase points of other big lotto wins in the future.
“Hopefully luck strikes again and someone hits even bigger numbers.”
