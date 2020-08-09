COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced additional COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths Sunday.
The newly confirmed 1,011 cases mean the state has almost seen 100,000 confirmed cases. Right now, DHEC has confirmed 99,713 in South Carolina.
An additional 18 virus-related deaths brings the state's death toll to 1,949.
DHEC reports 722 probable cases and 82 probable deaths, thus far.
As of Saturday, DHEC said a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted statewide. 7,853 people were tested on August 8, with a percent positive of 12.9%.
DHEC says 2,269 inpatient beds are available, and 8,157 are in use in South Carolina - a 78.24% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. 1,378 of the beds in use are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
219 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.
On August 8, DHEC announced a new campaign that encourages South Carolinians to take even more action against the spread of COVID-19 as more data reveals many people may not even know they're infectious.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
