(FOX Carolina) -- The Senate has passed through additional funding for the CARES ACT, which will bring extra funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and other items to fight COVID-19.
The legislation includes additional funding for the small businesses to keep their employees on payroll while providing reimbursements to hospitals and healthcare providers.
It also includes extra funding for expanded COVID-19 testing.
Senator Lindsey Graham provided his statement on the Senate passage:
"“This package is necessary and will help save a lot of small businesses from bankruptcy, accelerate much-needed testing, and help our hospitals and medical facilities which have been hard-hit.
“The lion’s share of these funds will go to replenish the small business program which has been highly utilized by our small business community. It allows employees to stay on the payroll and provides funds to business owners to help pay the bills.
“I also think it was a good investment to put additional funding toward testing as we will need to up our capability moving forward.
“There are better days ahead. Americans have always overcome challenges and I’m confident we will do so once again.”
President Trump is expected to sign the legislation if it passes through the House. The President posted the following on Twitter on Tuesday:
I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing. After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
....to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Gaffney woman found dead in bathroom floor of her home, evidence indicates it was a homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.