COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 64 COVID-19 cases in the state, with four more people unfortunately passing away as a result of the virus.
Monday's new numbers brings South Carolina up to 4,439 reported coronavirus cases, and 124 deaths.
DHEC says two of the individuals who passed away had underlying health conditions, while the other two had no known underlying health conditions.
They were:
- Elderly, underlying health conditions from Lancaster County
- Elderly, no known underlying health conditions from Kershaw County
- Middle-aged, underlying health conditions from Edgefield County
- Middle-aged, no known underlying health conditions from Clarendon County
The new COVID-19 cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (1)
- Anderson (2)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (1)
- Charleston (2)
- Cherokee (1)
- Clarendon (8)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (2)
- Florence (4)
- Greenville (5)
- Horry (1)
- Kershaw (3)
- Lexington (4)
- Marlboro (1)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Richland (4)
- Spartanburg (7)
- Sumter (3)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (4)
As of April 20, DHEC says a total of 41,277 coronavirus tests have been conducted by state and private laboratories.
For updated information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, click here.
