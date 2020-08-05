COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 1,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 new virus-related deaths in the state.
There are now 94,837 confirmed cases and 635 probable cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 1,819 confirmed deaths and 75 probable deaths.
To view the recently announced cases, click here.
The newly reported confirmed and probable deaths can be found here.
As of Tuesday, 804,195 tests have been conducted in South Carolina. The total number of tests reported on August 5 was 5,679 and the percent positive was 20.7%.
1,132 of the total 1,443 ICU beds in the state are being utilized. There are 1,469 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 363 in the ICU. 270 of them are on ventilators.
DHEC says they're working with the SC Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
They plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
For more information on coronavirus in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
SCHSL executive committee unanimously approves updated plan for fall sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.