COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,491 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total confirmed cases to over 90,000.
There have now been 90,076 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina. DHEC reported 35 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 1,683.
DHEC reports that there are 523 probable cases and 68 probable deaths in South Carolina.
To find Saturday's newly reported cases, click here.
The newly reported deaths can be found here.
As of July 31, 766,492 tests have been conducted in South Carolina. 8,075 were tested on Friday with a percent positive of 18.5%.
Currently, DHEC reports that 1,453 people are hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19. 359 of them are in the intensive care unit, while 235 are on ventilators.
For more information on the virus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
