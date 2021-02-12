COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - After shipping issues earlier in the week and a federal warning that winter weather could cause more issues in shipping COVID-19 vaccines to southeastern states, Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina's state epidemiologist, said not be be highly concerned if vaccine providers have to reschedule a second dose appointment.
While it is recommended for individuals to get the second Pfizer shot as close to 21 days after the first shot, and 28 days for Moderna, Bell said the CDC has confirmed it is okay for the second shot to delivered past that timeframe.
"There's really no maximum timeframe between the first and second shots for either vaccine," Bell said. "We have minimum intervals, but there is no maximum interval."
Bell said that people will not have to restart the series of shots if their second dose appointment is delayed, either.
Currently, South Carolina is offering vaccinations to people in Phase 1A, which includes people age 65 and up, healthcare workers, and first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.