GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Customers haven’t been able to browse the book shelves at M. Judson Booksellers since last month, but that’s not stopping the downtown Greenville store from getting new books into reader’s hands.
Starting today, the store is offering free book deliveries in Greenville and Simpsonville. All you have to do is call 864-603-2412 and place your order.
"The phone's been ringing pretty constantly," said the store's book buyer Ashley Warlick. "It involves an element of trust and community. You know? People are letting us see their homes. It's not something you get to do much anymore."
Looking for recommendations? Warlick is happy to help.
"We get a lot of calls for, 'What do you got that's light and heartwarming?'" Warlick said. "We get a lot of calls for Stephen King's 'The Stand,' too."
The store's book clubs are meeting on Zoom. That's also where they're working with authors to host book talks.
"So much of what an independent bookstore does is create that customer and the bookseller. That's what we provide and to now be having that virtually," Warlick said. "That's in very weird way, really heartwarming."
These are uncertain times, but Warlick said uncertainty has been a part of M. Judson since the start. None of the people involved in shop's opening had run a bookstore before and weren't sure how it would go.
But nearly five years later, Warlick said their dedicated readers aren't going anywhere.
"There are really no words for how moving that is," Warlick said.
Book deliveries will be made on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Warlick said. You can also order books online at https://bookshop.org/shop/mjudsonbooks. When ordered from M. Judson's page, 25% of the sale goes back to the store.
You can find out more about what M. Judson is doing during the COVID-19 crisis here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.