GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - GasBuddy reported on Monday that gas prices in Greenville have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week.
Gas prices were averaging $2.08/g as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 452 stations. GadBuddy reported that Gas prices in Greenville are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $1.85/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in South Carolina was $1.74/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon.
Nationally, the price of gasoline rose 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31/g on Monday. The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
A Gas Buddy petroleum analyst said in a news release to expect prices to continue to climb.
"With oil's meteoric rally continuing, motorists continue to face gas prices that continue to advance. With a barrel of crude oil now at its highest level in nearly a year, there's no where for gas prices to go but up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In a normal year, this is the time we tend to see gas prices struggle, and according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand is indeed seeing seasonal struggles, but that has not tempered the appetite of the market as many remain bullish over the continued rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. How long we may be on this road relies on continued reduction in new COVID cases, but we may for the coming weeks seeing gas prices continuing their climb."
