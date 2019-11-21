GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia said four candidates had filed for the special election for Greenville County sheriff as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The filing period for candidates ends at noon on Saturday.
Belangia said three Republicans and one Democrat had filed so far.
The candidates are:
- Paul Guy (D)
- AT Tommy Smith (R)
- Darius Hall (R)
- Hobart Lewis (R)
Robert Whatley, also a Republican, has said previously he also intends to run.
The Republican contender will be decided in a January primary.
Paul Guy will not appear on the primary ballot unless another Democrat joins the race.
The special election to fill the seat will be on March 10.
Johnny Mack Brown is currently serving as sheriff. Former sheriff Will Lewis was convicted of misconduct last month. Lewis is currently appealing that conviction.
