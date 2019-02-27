SHELBY, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina deputies said a man accused of raping a child under the age of 13 has been arrested in Shelby.
Deputies said they began investigating on Feb. 24 and learned the abuse occurred multiple times between 2016 and 2019.
Eric Gene Hallman, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape, four counts of first degree sex offense of a child, and indecent liberties.
“It is sad that a man would prey on a young child like this. These types of cases anger and upset me and leave me not knowing what to say. My prayers are with this child and her family,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman in a news release.
Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and no other victims were involved.
Hallman is being held on a $100,000.00 secured bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center.
