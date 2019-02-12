GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Five Upstate Waffle House locations are accepting reservations for special Valentine’s Day dinners on Thursday.
Waffle House said these restaurants will offer special menus, tablecloths, candles, and flowers on the table for the special night.
Below are the participating locations, number to call, and who to ask for to place your reservation:
- 1010 N. MOUNTAIN ST. BLACKSBURG, SC 29702; 864-838-0496; Nancy
- 536 HAYWOOD RD. GREENVILLE, SC 29607; 864-633-7485; Cissy
- 21360 HWY 221 N. LAURENS, SC 29360; 864-683-4229; Associates
- 1524 1064 TIGER BLVD. CLEMSON, SC 29631; 864-978-7248; Jeremy
- 1596 8121 WARREN H ABERNATHY HWY. SPARTANBURG, SC 29301; 864-574-6051; Any associate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.