GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The father of a woman who died after the Laurens County Coroner’s Office said she was mauled by dogs in Gray Court wants justice for his daughter.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson was found around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in a yard outside a home on Allegra Lane.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said based off the autopsy it appears that Robinson had been mauled by dogs, causing her death.
Deputies said multiple dogs were removed from the property Tuesday.
John Robinson, Jacqueline's father, said Thursday someone should pay "in more ways than one" for what the dogs did to his daughter.
"They tore her up . They tore her all to pieces," Robinson said. "Just think of the pain my daughter went though and no body been made to pay for this. This is wrong. This is wrong. I want justice for Jacqueline Nicole Robinson. My beautiful daughter. My baby girl.”
Robinson feels the dogs' owners should be held accountable in the death.
"Your pets are responsible for my baby’s death, and you are responsible for your pets," he said.
Robinson said he's been told laws regarding animals are different in South Carolina than in Kentucky, where he resides, but he is vowing to fight for changes.
"Thirty-two years old. Too young. her life has been snatched away," He said. "She's supposed to bury me, not me burying my daughter. I want the laws changed and I will go to my last breath."
Deputies, animal control, and the coroner's office are investigating the case.
