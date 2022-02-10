CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man says the actions of Clemson Police Department likely saved his wife's life.
On Wednesday night, police posted an emotional letter on Facebook from a resident who reached out to commend officers.
Police say three days earlier, they were called to a report of a woman trying to steal a car. She had a young child with her.
"The woman was my wife," the man wrote to police. "My wife has a history of mental illness and, on the day in question, she was experiencing a psychotic break that led her to dangerous and irrational behavior."
He says police were able to defuse the situation and get his wife to a hospital while also caring for their 6-year-old son. They also followed up to help the family in the days following the incident.
In the letter, the man shared words from his son as well:
