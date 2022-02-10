Clemson letter

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man says the actions of Clemson Police Department likely saved his wife's life.

On Wednesday night, police posted an emotional letter on Facebook from a resident who reached out to commend officers.

Police say three days earlier, they were called to a report of a woman trying to steal a car. She had a young child with her.

"The woman was my wife," the man wrote to police. "My wife has a history of mental illness and, on the day in question, she was experiencing a psychotic break that led her to dangerous and irrational behavior."

He says police were able to defuse the situation and get his wife to a hospital while also caring for their 6-year-old son. They also followed up to help the family in the days following the incident.

In the letter, the man shared words from his son as well:

"My mommy was scared and thought that she needed to steal a car. I was very afraid and I cried. Someone called the police on my Mommy and I thought that the police were going to take us to jail. The police could tell that my Mommy was confused, and wasn't a bad guy, and instead of taking us to jail, they were heroes who protected me and my Mommy and took her to the doctor so she could get better. I got to ride in an ambulance and I got to be a police helper. I'm sad about my Mommy, but I'm so happy that the police helped her."
 
Clemson Police Department said their officers regularly receive training from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
 
