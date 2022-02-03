SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parents, you might be wondering what you can do with your kids now and throughout the month of February. Macaroni Kid Spartanburg has you covered.
Danielle Grimstead, Macaroni Kid Spartanburg's new publisher, writes a weekly newsletter that shares the best of what Spartanburg has to offer and events for kids and families.
Here's a list of some of the events happening in February:
- Toads on Trade - Family friendly scavenger hunt
- Disney's Freaky Friday the Musical
- Make snowflakes at the library
- Cupid's Arrow Giveaway where a "secret admirer" will deliver a basket of prizes to a random community member.
MORE NEWS: Hit-and-run crash causing major backup on I-85 in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.