Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On September 6, the South Carolina State Board of Education held a hearing regarding an Upstate teacher and allegations he shook a student.
Mykal Rashaad Moore, who according to the Board, was teaching third grade at the time of the incident at an unnamed S.C. school, was informed of their vote on November 13, to suspend his educator certificate for a period of 2 years.
The Board states that Moore was observed shaking an 8-year-old student by a fellow teacher in such a manner as to cause the student's head to rock back and forth.
The student had been diagnosed with ADHD and was on an individualized education plan at the school, which according to the Board, Moore was said to be aware of.
According to the Board, in a statement by Moore written to the school he said he had redirected the student over ten times with regard to a class assignment. He then admitted to, "jerking the student's right arm under his armpit to lift him up" and guiding him to the board to have him read the directions he was to follow. Moore states he was "livid and fed up", and admitted to shaking the student, as the other teacher reported.
Prior to this incident, the Board states that Moore had been placed on an improvement plan for the following:
- Failure to attend scheduled meetings
- Failure to properly receipt funds from students (unrelated to any loss of funds)
- Improperly leaving a testing room when functioning as a test administrator
- Allowing students to play in the mud
In addition, the Board says Moore had been issued a written reprimand for the following two actions arising from a student field trip:
- Leaving a student's medication at the destination of the field trip.
- Sleeping during the field trip.
Documents from the Board say Moore was currently teaching sixth grade Language Arts at Legacy Early College Middle School, a charter school in Greenville. Legacy has provided Moore with instructional coaches and mentors and has closely supervised him. According to the hearing documents, to date he has displayed no inappropriate or unprofessional conduct while employed there.
On Friday, Randall Fowler with Legacy Early College Middle School, released the following statement:
Legacy Early College has been made aware of the recent decision regarding Mr. Moore. Although these incidents did not take place during Mr. Moore’s time with Legacy, nor was Legacy fully aware of the outlined incidents prior to his employment, we have always, and will always, operate with the safety of our scholars as an integral part of our mission. As such, we have taken the necessary steps to end Mr. Moore’s employment with Legacy Early College.
After considering the evidence presented at the September 6 hearing, the State Board concluded Moore acted in an unprofessional manner and that suspension of his educator certificate was warranted.
A spokesperson from Greenville county schools has confirmed that the teacher in question, Mykal Moore was previously employed at East North Street Academy teaching third grade.
The incident in question, the mishandling of a student, that occurred in February, did end in his employment with Greenville County Schools ending immediately.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more details, as they unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.