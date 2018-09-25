Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County woman was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony related to the Utica Mill Hill double homicide that occurred two weeks ago.
A spokesperson for the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that 23-year-old Sara Haley Stephens, was arrested in Fair Play and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
Stephens is the third person arrested so far in the sheriff's office investigation into a double homicide after two victims were found dead in the yard of a residence on Padgett Street on September 10.
On September 11th, 18 year old Steven Lee Reynolds of a separate Padgett Street address was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Caldwell and 29-year-old David Thomas Tranah.
According to the arrest warrant, Stephens is charged with providing assistance to Reynolds in the case by helping him change his hair color and appearance while knowing he had committed a felony.
At this time, Stephens remains in custody at the Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond. She will also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device upon her release should she make bond.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.
