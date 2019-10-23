BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) A Boiling Springs woman says she's debt free after winning big in the South Carolina Education Lottery this week.
The woman says she bought two tickets, and didn't win. But, she decided to try once more.
A Midnight Money scratch-off ticket ended up being her literal ticket to eliminating her debt. She plans to also use a portion of her $250,000 winnings to take a vacation.
Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Midnight Money game, with a 1 in 780,000 odds of winning.
The New Corner Market in Spartanburg, the store that sold the winning ticket, received a commission of $2,500.
