HATTERAS, NC (FOX Carolina) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning visitors that one creature native to North Carolina’s southern coast may appear more menacing than it actually is.
The creature is the Eastern Glass Lizard.
The Seashore said these lizards often mistaken as snakes, but on closer inspection have external ear holes and movable eyelids.
According to the Amphibians and Reptiles of North Carolina, the lizards can grow up to 43 inches long.
The snake gets its name for its tendency to break off its tail when restrained. Once the tail is “shattered,” the fragment continues to writhe for several minutes and distract predators.
The tails later regrow.
MORE NEWS -Federal government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.