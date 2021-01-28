ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Medical Center of Elberton has filed an appeal after the Georgia Department of Public Health suspended the clinic from the vaccine program for six months.
State Representative Rob Leverett, who represents Elbert County, said he is also getting involved to get the clinic back on the list for the vaccine program and feels the suspension is unfair to both the clinic and the community.
The suspension came after the clinic administered doses of the vaccine to teachers.
Brooke McDowell, office manager for the Medical Center of Elberton, said the language in the initial guidance the clinic received from the state was vague and that 170 teachers from Elbert County received vaccines before the clinic learned of the error. Those teachers received both doses of the vaccine.
Below is a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health on the matter:
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has notified The Medical Center of Elberton that it will be suspended from the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Georgia. This suspension is effective immediately for a term of six months, ending July 27, 2021.
DPH was notified January 26, 2021 that the facility vaccinated individuals in the Elbert County School District who were outside of the current Phase 1A+ eligible population. Following an investigation and a verification of vaccine administration through GRITS (Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services), the information received by DPH was deemed factual.
During the suspension, the facility is not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shipments. They may use remaining COVID-19 vaccine inventory for second dose administration to patients as applicable.
It is critical that DPH maintains the highest standards for vaccine accountability to ensure all federal and state requirements are adhered to by all parties, and vaccine is administered efficiently and equitably.
McDowell, speaking for the clinic, released this statement in response:
“The Georgia Department of Public Health did not provide clear guidelines and we have never intentionally defied guidelines that were eventually set in place. We are currently in the appeals process with the Georgia Department of Public Health and hope the suspension will be lifted and our privileges reinstated.
It is unfortunate that the state has chosen to punish citizens and remove their ability to receive this life saving vaccine. We have enjoyed a spotless record with the Georgia Department of Public Health for many years and hope to continue this joint effort, and we thank the community for their continued support.”
McDowell said the clinic still has some existing vaccine supply and can continue to administer doses until that supply is depleted.
GA Rep. Leverett issued a statement Friday that he felt the situation was unfair and that he was working with state officials and the governor's office to get the matter resolved quickly:
“Like all of my fellow Elbert Countians, I was surprised and deeply concerned to learn of the decision by the Georgia Department of Public Health to suspend the distribution and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to The Medical Center of Elberton for a period of six months.
In my view, this decision is grossly unfair to The Medical Center and unnecessarily harmful to the citizens of Elbert County and surrounding areas. The Medical Center acted in good faith and has undertaken the burden of distributing vaccines because they care about the health and well-being of our community.
I am working diligently with state officials, including the Governor’s Office, to resolve this situation quickly and fairly and not jeopardize the accessibility of the vaccine to the citizens of Elbert County.
I will continue to work every day on behalf of our health care professionals and for the safety, health and well-being of the citizens of Elbert County and House District 33. Thank you for your continued trust and support.”
While the appeal process and suspension continues, McDowell said the clinic will continue to provide all other services to the community.
