CHESTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Chester family may have cultivated the largest sweet potato ever grown in South Carolina.
Jay Byars said Monday that his 10-year-old son, Bryson, harvested the massive potato over the weekend.
The super-sized spud weighed in at 18.2 pounds, Byars said.
Bryson said his family planted sweet potatoes in their garden back in April and didn’t know how large this one had grown until the rain from Florence unearthed the top of this particular potato.
“My son, Bryson Byers, noticed that it was bigger than a normal potato when he saw the crown sticking out above the dirt,” Byars said. “He basically begged to pick them for several days. When we finally did we were amazed to this monster.”
Byars said this was the family’s first time growing sweet potatoes.
In 2017, students and staff at Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary in Spartanburg County set the honorary record for the state’s largest sweet potato when they harvested a 12.45 pound once.
Officials said South Carolina does not keep official records on sweet potatoes.
