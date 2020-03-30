RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore on Monday said he expected to see coronavirus cases to continue to rise because the state was just at the beginning of its “acceleration phase.”
He said as the state continues to implement new safety measures and guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, people need to acknowledge that “we’re just at the beginning.”
“This is the first wave of the virus,” Moore said. “The entire population is susceptible because no one has immunity.”
As of Monday, in the current wave, there were 1,307 reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Almost 21,000 tests had been completed, and 137 people were in the hospital. Six people have died from the virus. Moore said the state’s virus count has not peaked and that the number is expected to rise much further before the first wave begins to crest. He said the possibility of additional waves cannot be ruled out either.
Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide “stay at home” order will go into effect Monday evening. Moore said it will take about two weeks before the state sees any drop in numbers from that order.
Moore said maintaining adequate inventories of medical supplies was once of the biggest concerns in the state and says there is a very real possibility of “exceeding medical capacity” before the wave begins to settle.
