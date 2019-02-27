(FOX Carolina) - Y’all, Chick-Fil-A has a cheese sauce.
Here’s a photo of the goods. Warning, it may make your jaw drop.
Unfortunately, it’s not served at all locations.
The restaurant says their “special cheese sauce is offered in 436 restaurants across the country.”
We reached out to Chick-Fil-A to see if the cheese sauce is available in the Carolinas.
Here is the restaurant chain’s response:
“Cheese Sauce is one of Chick-fil-A’s optional condiments that is currently available at 436 restaurants across the country. The sauce is made with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and was first offered on the menu at participating locations in 2012. Cheese Sauce starts at $1.19 for a 3 oz. serving and has 160 calories. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to determine if they offer Cheese Sauce as a condiment.”
If you’re able to find an Upstate or Western North Carolina location offering cheese sauce, be sure to let us know.
