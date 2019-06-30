GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) You can officially get your favorite doughnuts, without the hassle of waiting in line - or even driving.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced a new feature on their mobile app: Delivery!
According to their website, the famed doughnut company now has an online order feature of delivery, in addition to being able to order ahead and pick up your dozen at the store.
Not all shops are participating in the new method, yet.
As far as the Carolinas go, North Carolina has 20 participating locations, while South Carolina has nine.
You can check out which shops in your state can deliver to your door, here.
