COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — DHEC's Interim Public Health Director said in a news release it is critical it is for people to stay as healthy as possible during this global pandemic, and one may to help achieve that goal is to get a fly shot.
"This year, this may be the most important flu shot of your life,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim DHEC Public Health Director in the news release. “We’re experiencing the worst public health crisis in 100 years, and it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and the essential workers and first responders who are tirelessly dedicated in their service to the public as we all endure this pandemic together.”
Traxler warns that contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible and could likely cause more complications than just having one or the other.
Traxler said the quadrivalent flu vaccine that’s currently available this year protects against the four most common different flu viruses that are expected to circulate this flu season. She said flu vaccines are safe, effective, and do not cause the flu.
“Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases,” added Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu.”
DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated against the flu.
DHEC said flu vaccines are particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
Receiving your flu shot reduces your chances of contracting the flu, and, if contracted, lessens hospitalizations and deaths due to the illness.
DHE said both COVID-19 and the flu can have similar symptoms and both can be potentially deadly diseases.
"However, it’s important to understand that COVID-19 is causing significantly more hospitalizations and deaths in South Carolina and across the country," Traxler said in the release.
When comparing COVID-19 and the flu, she offered these statistics:
- Over the past decade, an average of 36,000 deaths per year in the United States are attributed to flu. The current total of deaths due to COVID-19 is 209,000 nationally.
- In South Carolina, over the past six years, there have been an average of 140 flu deaths each year. From March 1-October 7 this year, there have been 3,530 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
- Compared to the top causes of death in South Carolina in 2018, COVID-19 would be the third-leading cause of death in South Carolina, ahead of accidents (3,368) and behind heart disease (10,460) and cancer (10,360).
“Another reason why it’s so important to get your flu shot this year is we don’t want to overwhelm our hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators with both flu and COVID-19 patients,” Traxler added.
Traxler advises people check to see if their local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment. You can click here or call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.
