WILMINGTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -
A Chick-Fil-A in Wilmington will open for the first time since Florence hit on Thursday and the restaurant said it will treat emergency responders, police, and linemen to a free meal.
The Chick-fil-A of Oleander said the drive-thru will be open to the general public from Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The dining room will only be open to emergency responders and linemen enjoying their free meals.
“We are so thankful for your hard work and proud of our community as we work to rebuild, together,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Flooding from Florence had completely cut-off access to Wilmington but officials announced Wednesday that two routes via I-40 had reopened. Officials warned that other routes are still dangerous and sinkholes are developing under some of the flooded roads.
