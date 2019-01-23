WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A restaurant in Oconee County is working to keep the community fed by offering free lunches, five days a week.
Dot’s Kitchen said they are open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
They serve meals at no cost with no questions asked.
Workers said everyone is welcome to come in and enjoy a meal.
Dot’s Kitchen is located at 205 Lucky Street, next to the town swimming pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.