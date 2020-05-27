GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The organizers of the annual Tacos ‘n Tequila Fiesta said this year’s celebration has been postponed until further notice.
Organizers said last year’s fiesta drew more than 1,300 attendees. They said the decision to postpone the event came from the need to protect attendees and allow participating restaurants time to get back on their feet after being shut down.
“Although we’re confident in our ability to keep smaller events safe, large scale events are still difficult,” said Tammy Johnson, CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, the organizer of the event, in a news release. “Instead of rushing the festival for a small crowd to participate, we want to set the date back a little longer so that more of our community can have the chance at celebrating safely.”
A new date will be announced soon. Until then, all ticket sales have been suspended and current ticket sales will be transferred to the new date. People who cannot make the new date will be allowed to request a refund once the new date is announced.
MORE NEWS - Police: 2 people arrested following standoff, stabbing in Asheville; victim in critical condition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.