GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Tacos and tequila lovers in the Upstate will still get to experience one of the Upstate's popular festivals this year, with a few adjustments.
The 2020 Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta is scheduled to still take place on September 27 at the Old Cigar Warehouse in downtown Greenville.
Restaurants or bartenders who with to participate can find more information here.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and other safety precautions will be put in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance. For instance, the fiesta will be held in two sessions in order to limit the amount of people present and allow for social distancing.
The sessions will be from noon to 3 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We brainstormed a lot of ideas and looked at best practices for hosting events during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tammy Johnson, CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, the organizer of the event. “A fun and exciting event can be done that also is one that is safe for people to attend.”
A few of the precautions the organizers will have in place are:
- All event attendees are asked to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while moving around the event. This includes waiting at check-in, visiting the taco and tequila booths, going to the restroom, etc. Don't stress though, attendees will have an assigned table where you can take your mask off as you eat.
- Event attendees will be assigned a table for their group. Everyone is encouraged to remain at their table and avoid moving around. We will provide disposable trays so you can grab food and cocktails for your table.
- Event staff will be disinfecting all high contact surfaces throughout the event. This includes restrooms, railings and doorknobs.
- All tables and chairs will be disinfected before each event session begins.
- If attendees aren't feeling well or have been exposed to COVID-19, they can request a refund as long as the request is placed 24 hours in advance of the event.
- All staff, participants and event attendees will have their temperature checked upon entrance.
- The entire event will take place outdoors.
- All restaurant participants and staff will be wearing a mask for the duration of the event.
“In addition to the above safety measures, we are raising money for our Restaurant Relief Fund,” Johnson said. “This fund will be split up among the participating restaurants and go straight to them to assist with their general operating costs. If you are no longer able to attend the event, or are a VIP ticket holder downgrading their ticket, we'd appreciate it if you would consider donating your ticket dollars to this fund. Our restaurants really could use your support.”
Attendees must be 21 years of age or older and have a valid ID on them to enter the event.
Sponsors are also being accepted. Those interested can learn more here.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online.
