COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Election Day, the South Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of Pick 3 players in South Carolina are cheering triple 9s.
Depending on the price paid for the ticket, winners who played 9 – 9 – 9 took home either $250 or $500 per play. The odds of winning are 1 in 1,000.
A total of 10,300 people won during Tuesday's mid-day drawing, for a total prize payout of more than $2.5 million.
Officials said 9-9-9 is the most played sequence, and Tuesday was the tenth time that sequence has been drawn.
Winning Pick 3 tickets worth up to $500 can be cashed at lottery retailers statewide.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim their prizes.
